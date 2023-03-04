LRT Capital Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $767.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.88. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $768.63.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

