LRT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 2.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

