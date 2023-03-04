LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CACC opened at $449.85 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $648.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.38 and its 200-day moving average is $470.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also

