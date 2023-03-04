LTG Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

LTG Capital LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,345 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 accounts for approximately 8.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned about 2.14% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MVV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 473.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MVV stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $66.84.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

