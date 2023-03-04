LTG Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LTG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,224 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.