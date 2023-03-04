Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.30

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 3525756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of -0.70.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

