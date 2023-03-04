Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.83. 977,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,514. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.88 and a 200 day moving average of $322.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

