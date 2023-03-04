Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9886364 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91. In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,552.81. Insiders have sold a total of 247,000 shares of company stock worth $3,420,141 over the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.