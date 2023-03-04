Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.
Lundin Mining Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.