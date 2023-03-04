Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

