Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.67-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.70 billion-$24.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.49 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.67-4.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.