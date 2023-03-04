Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.67-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.43 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.67-$4.11 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE M opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

