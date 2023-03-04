Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGTA. BTIG Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Insider Transactions at Magenta Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.