Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $39.45 million and approximately $28,114.46 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00039346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00220577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001213 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,312.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

