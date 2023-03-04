Maiar DEX Reaches One Day Volume of $22,078.67 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $39.22 million and approximately $22,078.67 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00039696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00220337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,261.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001213 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,312.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.