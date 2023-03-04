Man Group’s (EMG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.51).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 283.70 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.41, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.58. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,235.29%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,192.35). In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,192.35). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

