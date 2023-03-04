Mangrove Partners Acquires Shares of 150,000 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMR)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSRMR. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Trading Down 24.6 %

Shares of GSRMR opened at $1.35 on Friday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.