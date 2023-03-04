Mangrove Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned about 0.77% of Inflection Point Acquisition worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 250.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,236 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,082,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,820,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of IPAX opened at $16.28 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

