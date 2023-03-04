Mangrove Partners Makes New $168,000 Investment in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Mangrove Partners owned about 0.09% of Banner Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 275.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,856,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNNR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Banner Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

