Mangrove Partners Raises Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR)

Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,545 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFGDR. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $38,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $103,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 193.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

GFGDR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

