Mangrove Partners Sells 252,003 Shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW)

Mangrove Partners lowered its position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,003 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Energem were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENCPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of Energem stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Energem Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About Energem

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

