Mangrove Partners Takes Position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $961,000.

Shares of Embrace Change Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

