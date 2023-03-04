Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.92 Million

Maple (MPL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Maple has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $197,497.56 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00020468 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maple’s official website is maple.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2019 and led by a team of former bankers and credit investment professionals aiming to improve upon legacy capital markets, Maple is an institutional capital network that provides the infrastructure for credit experts to run on-chain lending businesses and connects institutional lenders and borrowers. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the transparent and frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain.

MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

