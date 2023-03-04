Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,200 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 1,008,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAPIF remained flat at $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

