Marietta Investment Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $430.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.08 and a 200-day moving average of $400.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

