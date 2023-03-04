Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.18 and its 200-day moving average is $201.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

