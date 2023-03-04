Mark Joseph Trabert Sells 700 Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) COO Mark Joseph Trabert sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $70,329.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moog Stock Performance

NYSE MOG-A opened at $102.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

