Mark Mccord Sells 10,000 Shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CTO Mark Mccord sold 10,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,389,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Mccord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Mark Mccord sold 10,000 shares of Cepton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $11,700.00.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of CPTN opened at $0.95 on Friday. Cepton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Cepton Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

