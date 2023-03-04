Mark Mccord Sells 10,000 Shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) CTO Mark Mccord sold 10,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,389,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Mccord also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Mark Mccord sold 10,000 shares of Cepton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $11,700.00.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of CPTN opened at $0.95 on Friday. Cepton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.