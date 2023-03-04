Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

