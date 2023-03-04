Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 343,564 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $86,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $317,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average of $236.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.