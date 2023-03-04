Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6,373.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,180 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $83,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

