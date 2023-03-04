Marshall Wace LLP Has $58.22 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,245 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $58,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 68.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after buying an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,974,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.30 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,958 shares of company stock worth $10,171,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

