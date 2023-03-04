Marshall Wace LLP Has $62.01 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $62,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 323,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 190,155 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,394 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

