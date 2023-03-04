Marshall Wace LLP Has $63.46 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $63,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

