Marshall Wace LLP Invests $66.44 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 571,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Stock Up 2.4 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $145.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.