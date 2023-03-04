Marshall Wace LLP Sells 253,920 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,920 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.83% of IAA worth $77,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 877.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in IAA by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 245,365 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 22.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 57.6% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,260,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.44.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

