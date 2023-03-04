Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948,070 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Eversource Energy worth $54,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

ES opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.