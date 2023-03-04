Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

