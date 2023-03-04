Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,620.40 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,628.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,341.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,047.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

