Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,063 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 20.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 890,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,699,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 23.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

