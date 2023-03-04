Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.38 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

