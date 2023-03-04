Martingale Asset Management L P Has $17.48 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Ameren worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after buying an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

Ameren stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

