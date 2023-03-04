Martingale Asset Management L P Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

NYSE CPT opened at $116.13 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

