Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of Celanese worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $124.54 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

