Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 21,718 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $18,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $103.18 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

