Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 32,407 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,407 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.34% of Schneider National worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.