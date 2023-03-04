Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Martinrea International Price Performance

MRE opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

