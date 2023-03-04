Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

