Medibank Private Limited (MPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Medibank Private Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medibank Private

In other news, insider David Koczkar 969,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Medibank Private Company Profile

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.