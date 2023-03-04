Medibank Private Limited (MPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Medibank Private Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
Insider Transactions at Medibank Private
In other news, insider David Koczkar 969,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Medibank Private Company Profile
Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.
