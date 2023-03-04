Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.85% of Medical Properties Trust worth $202,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPW opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

