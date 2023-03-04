MELD Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $25.64 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00423877 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.20 or 0.28651297 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,078,830 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01640928 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,570,901.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

